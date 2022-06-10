Ask a naturalist and get your questions answered

Lake Tahoe is a wonderful place many of us call home … and not just people. Plants, animals and all things nature fill our mountainous landscape from the bottom of the lake, through the lush green meadows, all the way to the tops of our rigid peaks. Our diverse landscapes prompt many questions outdoor enthusiasts may have about what is happening in nature.

Over the years, your local nature experts at the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science have answered all sorts of questions for the newspaper including, are there rattlesnakes in Lake Tahoe, what exactly formed Lake Tahoe, who is the cheeseburger bird, are beavers native, or what exactly is a snowplant?

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science utilizes scientific backing to bust misconceptions around the lake and in Truckee while providing clarity for those with curious minds.

Now it is your turn to ask a naturalist. Please submit any nature related inquiries to sarah@tinsweb.org or editor@tahoedailytribune.com and you may just have your questions answered.