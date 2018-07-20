Athletes tied to Tahoe, Mammoth clean up at ESPYS

A pair of winter sports athletes with local ties took home hardware at the 2018 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 18, as Chloe Kim and David Wise combined to claim four ESPY awards for their performances at this past Winter Olympic games.

Kim, who cut her teeth as a member of the Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team, picked up a trio of ESPY trophies on the heels of her gold medal performance in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she captured first place in snowboard halfpipe.

Kim took home hardware at Wednesday evening's ceremony for Best Female Athlete, Best Female Olympian, and Best Female Action Sports Athlete.

"3 out of 3!!" Kim posted to her social media accounts following the ceremony. "Thank you guys so much from the votes!"

The king of ski halfpipe, David Wise, of Reno, picked up his first career ESPY at the ceremony, taking the trophy home for Best Male Action Sports Athlete. Wise was a finalist for two categories in 2014 but lost to skateboarder Nyjah Huston and snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg.

Since ski halfpipe became an Olympic sport in 2014, Wise is the only man to claim gold in the event, winning in Sochi, Russia, and then in dramatic fashion in Pyeongchang. Wise's 2018 campaign also included his fourth Winter X Games gold medal in SuperPipe.

Recommended Stories For You

"I think I need to invent a new word that encompasses surprise, thankfulness, excitement, and disbelief! That's what I'm feeling right now," posted Wise to his Instagram account. "Thanks to everyone who voted. I'm just the banner man for an amazing team of people and you guys are ALL part of it."

The ESPY Awards are based on fan voting.