Attorney General asks feds to ensure Nevada Power cuts rates after tax cut

Adam Laxalt and 17 other state Attorneys General have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure public utility rates in their states are reduced to reflect the tax reform law that sharply reduced corporate taxes.

The law signed Dec. 22 cuts the federal corporate income tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.

In a letter sent to the commission on Tuesday, the coalition called for an investigation into the “justness and reasonableness” of utility rates now that the tax cuts approved by Congress last month. Adding, rates must be reduced, “to prevent utilities from reaping a windfall from the reduction in federal corporate income tax rates.”

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission has already issued statements indicating it is aware of the issue and agrees the rates charged by Nevada Power will have to come down.

Nevada Power provides electric services statewide.

The letter asks FERC to consider changing formulas that are applied to many utilities now rather than waiting to “true up” later.

Recommended Stories For You