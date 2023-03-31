Auburn Ski Club Biathlon athletes strike gold at nationals

Joanne Firesteel Reed (bib 1) Sarah Beaulieu (bib 2) and Rayleen Chew (bib 6), prepare to compete in pursuit at the U.S. Biathlon National Championships.

Courtesy photo

CASPER, Wyo. — The Auburn Ski Club Biathlon team had 11 athletes and three alumni competing at last week’s US Biathlon National Championships.

The championships, held in Casper, Wyoming last Friday and Saturday, brought the nation’s top biathlon racers to the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club to compete for titles in sprint, pursuit, and relay events.

In total, ASC athletes and alumni captured seven national titles. Alumnus Nikolas Burkhart took first place in Saturday’s junior men’s pursuit. He also took second in Friday’s sprint.

Fellow alumnus Etienne Bordes claimed gold in sprint, edging Burkhart by one second. Bordes also claimed fourth place in pursuit.

In the youth division, Logan Selander finished as a runner-up in pursuit and sprint.

In the women’s division, Former ASC athlete turned biathlete and current US Biathlon A Team member, Joanne Firesteel Reid won national championships in pursuit and sprint

ASC and Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy member Sarah Beaulieu took bronze in both sprint and pursuit in the women’s division. Raylene Chew took seventh in sprint and sixth in pursuit.

In the Master Women’s division, Janelle Webb won national titles with victories in sprint and pursuit. The team’s Jen Lang-Ree won gold in the Veteran Women’s class in pursuit and sprint. Lang-Ree was also given the best shooter award for outshooting every other biathlete in all categories and age groups.

In the Senior Veteran Women’s class, ASC’s Mischel Twining took gold in pursuit and bronze in sprint. Deborah Howle was fourth in both sprint and pursuit. Karen Sessler took fifth in sprint.

In girls’ U17 racing, Megan Lemoine took sixth in sprint and eighth in pursuit.

ASC’s Ted Hulbert finished fourth in sprint in the Veteran Men’s division. Paul Quinlan took fourth in sprint and fifth in pursuit in the Senior Veteran Men’s division.

Auburn Ski Club is currently developing new introduction to biathlon programs and will have summer program dates posted at http://www.asctrainingcenter.org .