Auburn Ski Club members set to compete at biathlon world championships

A trio of local athletes will be competing this week at the International Biathlon Union Youth/Junior World Championships in Obertilliach, Austria.

Auburn Ski Club members Jackie Garso, Lexie Madigan, and Eitienne Bordes each received invites to join the 16-member squad, which begins competition Saturday.

“In a year when I was not sure if there would be any international racing, I am thrilled that this talented group of athletes will have a chance to compete at Youth/Junior world Championships,” said U.S. Biathlon Director of Athlete Development Tim Burke in a news release.

Schoonmaker joins Nordic squad

The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships got underway Thursday in Oberstdorf, Germany, and Tahoe local JC Schoonmaker is among the athletes representing the U.S.

Schoonmaker, 20, has had a solid season, claiming his first career World Cup points to open the year. Going into the Nordic championships, Schoonmaker is expected to represent the U.S. in Saturday’s skiathlon, according to a report from U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

