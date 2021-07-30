Auburn Ski Club’s Squaw Mountain Run hits 40th year

Hundreds turned out for the 40th Squaw Mountain Run.

Auburn Ski Club

The Auburn Ski Club Training Center brought the Squaw Mountain Run community back together to celebrate the 40th year of the uphill running event.

Hundreds of runners and hikers set out Saturday to climb to the top of Squaw Valley to benefit the ski club.

Starting at the base of Squaw Valley, the course climbs 3.6 miles up Mountain Run to High Camp, where awards, a raffle, music, refreshments, and beer from Fiftyfifty Brewery were provided to the 205 participants.

Scott Baughs of Truckee came away with the overall win, setting a course record with a time of 28 minutes, 21 seconds. Illinois resident Chase Burrell and South Lake Tahoe’s Todd Rose came in second and third place, respectively, with times of 33:42 and 33:58.

In the women’s race, perennial contender Kristin Walstad, of Tahoe City, was first with a time of 39:12. Auburn Ski Club Nordic/Biathlon Coach Kate Mulcahy was second with a time of 41:49, and Truckee’s Mary Ellen Benier rounded out third place with a time of 44:41.

The inaugural Squaw Mountain Run began in 1980, when Holly Beatie launched the race. A few years after starting the Squaw Mountain Run event, Beatie earned a spot on the first women’s U.S. Olympic biathlon team. She anchored a squad that went on to take bronze, the first Olympic medal in the biathlon for the United States. Beatie last participated in the Squaw Montain Run in 2013. She came out to start the race, despite undergoing cancer treatment at the time. Beatie died in 2014, but her legacy continues through the Squaw Mountain Run and fundraising for both local ski programs and the Tahoe Forest Health System foundation.

Of the funds raised from the race, 20% are donated to the Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation to fund programs and services for cancer patients at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. In the years since Auburn Ski Club took on the administration of the event, the team has raised more than $25,000. The remainder of proceeds from the event go toward scholarships and grants to athletes within the Auburn Ski Club programs.

For more information and 2021 race results, visit http://www.asctrainingcenter.org/squawmountainrun .