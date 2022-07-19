Auerbach, Martinez win Tahoe Expedition Academy’s Millennium Scholarship

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Expedition Academy on Tuesday announced two winners of the Millenium Scholarship, graduating seniors Bella Auerbach and Diego Martinez.

Auerbach and Martinez were selected by their peers to receive the $5,000 award to help offset the cost of their future academic endeavors. The program was designed by the TEA student council and students grant the awards to fellow classmates who have exhibited stellar character and citizenship.

TEA’s Millennium Scholarship Program was founded on the premise that young people should have the opportunity to continue their education beyond high school, regardless of financial capacity, and that when supported they can make a significant and important difference in the world. It is funded by the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County.

In order to graduate, TEA seniors are not only tasked with delivering a 20-30-minute passage presentation, they must also choose a field of interest to them and create a solution-driven final project.

Auerbach chose “Equity in Education,” working with TEA’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Steering Committee to help plan, facilitate, and participate in the creation of a DEIB strategic planning process. Martinez chose “Fast Fashion and Its Negative Effects on the Environment.” He visited Los Angeles to learn about “upcycling” and worked to create a sustainable line of TEA merchandise.

“We are exceptionally proud of Bella and Diego’s accomplishments and contributions while at TEA and we are excited to support their next adventure,” said TEA’s Head of School, David Maher. “We are also truly grateful for the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County’s generosity and beyond thrilled to be able to support the academic dreams of our students.”