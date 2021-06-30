Authorities advise drinking with buddy after alleged tampering
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Authorities are advising residents and visitors alike to take appropriate precautions when drinking in public after four police reports were recently filed alleging someone tampered with their drinks.
South Lake Tahoe Police Department detectives are investigating allegations of drinks being tampered with at four area establishments.
Four people filed police reports between June 11-22 which show they sought emergency medical treatment.
Authorities said at this time they have no proof a crime has been committed.
“If the investigation of the allegations reveals any criminal acts were committed, those crimes will be further investigated,” said the department in a release.
The police department said a previous social media post on Friday, June 25, was a reminder to be vigilant when drinking in public and to take precautions.
“Be aware of your environment and your drink at all times and always have a buddy system in place,” said the department.
If anyone has more information regarding the incidents between June 11-22, they should call the department at 530-542-6100.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.
