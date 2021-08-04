Authorities release names of Truckee plane crash victims
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the six victims of a July 26 Truckee plane crash.
They are:
Thomas Ebaugh, 56, Lakeville MN
Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, Mendota Heights MN
Christine Thomas, 33, La Quinta CA
Ryan Thomas, 38, La Quinta CA
Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, Nevada City CA
John Dunn, 62, Dallas TX
The crash led the Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board to indicate it would cancel the air show scheduled for Sept. 10-12. The board hasn’t yet formally voted on the cancellation.
