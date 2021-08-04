 Authorities release names of Truckee plane crash victims | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Authorities release names of Truckee plane crash victims

News News |

Sierra Sun staff

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the six victims of a July 26 Truckee plane crash.

They are:

Thomas Ebaugh, 56, Lakeville MN

Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, Mendota Heights MN

Christine Thomas, 33, La Quinta CA

Ryan Thomas, 38, La Quinta CA

Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, Nevada City CA

John Dunn, 62, Dallas TX

The crash led the Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board to indicate it would cancel the air show scheduled for Sept. 10-12. The board hasn’t yet formally voted on the cancellation.

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more