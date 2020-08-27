Authorities searching for missing boater at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A boater remains missing after going missing Tuesday afternoon.

South Lake Tahoe police were alerted at 5 p.m. about an incident involving three people, said a city press release.

The Marine-1 unit responded to a sailboat and rescued two people from the water, but a third was missing, according to the release.

The three people apparently rented a boat from the Tahoe Keys Marina, said the release, and went swimming off their boat near Lily Beach.

Officials said the current and wind moved the boat away from the three and they were separated. The two rescued were wearing flotation devices but a 25-year old, Ian Morlang, was not.

The two who were rescued told investigators that Morlang went underwater and wasn’t seen again.

Marine-1 initiated a search and rescue operation, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and CalStar medical helicopter.

The agencies searched until sunset and then the Coast Guard and Navy rescue helicopter from Fallon Naval Base, continued the search through the night.

The next day, the search continued with EDSO Search and Rescue K-9’s, divers and a remote operated underwater vehicle from DCSO.

The search continues Thursday.

