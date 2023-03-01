Avalanche slams into Olympic Valley apartment building; No injuries reported

The avalanche was about 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep and engulfed the first two stories of a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The week-long series of snowstorms that has dropped multiple feet this week led to an avalanche Tuesday evening that struck an occupied apartment building in Olympic Valley.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that, “Fortunately, all occupants were uninjured and able to evacuate the building with help from fire crews.”

The avalanche happened at about 7 p.m. and was approximately 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep and engulfed the bottom two stories of the three-story building, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Due to the heightened avalanche risk, several additional areas were evacuated, including Shirley Canyon Rd to Granite Chief Rd., Granite Chief Rd., Sandy Way from Wayne Rd. to Navajo Ct., Summit Peak Rd., and Summer Pl.

Tahoe Nordic used K9 units to search for possible victims Tuesday night, but so far no injuries have been reported.

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue crews assisted with evacuation efforts Tuesday evening and used K-9 units to search for additional potential victims.

“At this time there is no indication anyone else was caught in the path of the avalanche,” said the Sheriff’s Office on social media.

An evacuation center has been opened at the Community Recreation Center located at 10981 Truckee Way, in Truckee.

The Sheriff’s Office along with county partners said avalanche risk will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning to determine whether it is safe for residents to return.

The avalanche was about 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep and engulfed the first two stories of a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley.

