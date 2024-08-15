Backpacker passes through Tahoe on trek across America, filming documentary

Brian Christner in north Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Provided / Brian Christner

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – A backpacker’s once brand new black baseball hat is now sun bleached and frayed as he nears the end of his journey backpacking across America while filming a documentary on food insecurity in the U.S.

His trek on the American Discovery Trail, covering the states from east to west, recently led him through north Lake Tahoe.

Although not as bright as they used to be, the embroidered letters spelling “Feeding America” was still apparent on Brian Christner’s hat as he filmed and volunteered at a the Dimensions Food Pantry near Mount Rose Highway on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Feeding America is why to he took his first steps at a beach in Maryland in February 2023.

Christner has stopped at numerous food banks, food pantries and community action agencies along the way, interviewing and filming footage for his documentary.

“I’m not coming to the table with the answer, but hopefully it will elevate the conversation of food insecurity in this country and what’s happening.”

How can we distribute food better? Why do people have to choose between food and medication? Why are children going to school hungry? Why is there such a need?

These are the questions he’s asking, but it was another question that sparked his journey.

“I was like one of those people that was wondering, what can I do?”

While running a blackberry farm back home, Brian Christner felt inspired to do more. He had seen some of his friends give in big ways and wanted to make a contribution himself.

So, Christner took up his walking stick and trail name, Blackberry Brian, an ode to the blackberry farm he left behind in Indiana and began walking. He started his trek crossing America east to west about a year and a half ago.

“It’s just me and the bears and wolves.”

The 63-year-old hiked from the east coast to near Moab between February 2023 through October 2023, but had to take time off due to stress injuries. After taking time to heal, Blackberry Brian started his hike again around three weeks ago, but this time started in Sacramento to hike to where he left off near Moab in order to beat the snow over the Sierra.

Once he makes it to Moab, Christner plans on riding a train back to Sacramento and following the trail to its west coast terminus at Point Reyes. This will complete his walk across America.

In between the bears and the wolves, Christner has captured and shared fellow trail user stories on social media. “For me, it’s a people journey across America,” he expresses.

“When I go through America,” Christner says, “I’m neither democrat or republican and I’m no religion. I’m just a human walking across America.”

Christner has one message along the way, “I can take any two people, any different times on planet earth and from different places on planet earth…,” he says, “and I can find more things they have in common, than you can find they have in difference.”

“And yet,” he adds, “we focus so much on what differentiates us.”

Christner hopes to complete his journey and make it to the Pacific Ocean around November.

Then it’s time to get editing. His documentary team consists of two producers together having six Emmy awards. Christner likes to joke that he brings two Indiana high school hockey championships to the table.

Folks can follow along on his journey on Facebook or Instagram by searching Blackberry Brian. He will post updates about the documentary there as well.

In addition to creating conversation surrounding food insecurity in America and raising awareness, he hopes others are moved to volunteer. “Food banks and food pantries survive with people helping.”

“It goes back to what type of people do we want to be?” Christner says, “Who do we want to be?”

“And that’s something,” he adds, “we each have to ask ourselves.”