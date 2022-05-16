Ballots coming in: County voters starting to return completed ballots
Special to the Sierra Sun
About 100 Nevada County voters have already cast their ballots, the elections office said.
The June 7 election is under four weeks away, but many county voters already have received their vote-by-mail ballots.
By mid-afternoon Friday, 75,503 ballots had been mailed to registered voters, according to the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office. About 100 completed ballots have been returned.
The county currently has 29,894 registered Democrats, 24,295 Republicans, and 15,771 no party preference and decline to state voters.
People can vote now during regular business hours at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. They can also complete their ballot and mail it back, deliver it to one of several drop-off locations or bring it in person to a vote center.
The June 7 election will decide several local races, including auditor-controller, assessor, District 3 and 4 seats on the Board of Supervisors, and two seats on the Nevada City Council. It will also determine which candidates make it to the November general election in races including state Assembly District 1 and the new 3rd Congressional District.
Vote centers, which took the place of precincts, will start to open on May 28. More will open June 4, with all being open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 7, election day.
The first vote centers to open are at the Eric Rood Administration Center, in the Providence Mine Conference Room, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee. The centers will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 to June 6, and also on election day.
More vote centers will open on June 4 with the same operating hours.
They include the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.; Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St.; and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, all in Grass Valley.
Additionally, centers that will open June 4 include the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, South County; Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley; and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.
The North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49, in North San Juan, will open on June 7 only. All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com
Grass Valley
• BriarPatch Food Co-op, 290 Sierra College Drive
Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway
Daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.
Daily 24 hours
• Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way
Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Hills Flat Lumber Co., 380 Railroad Ave.
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
• SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way
Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Save Mart, 2054 Nevada City Highway
Daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Nevada City
• Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, 950 Maidu Ave.
Daily 24 hours
North San Juan
• Sweetland Garden Mercantile, 29435 Highway 49
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Penn Valley
• Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
South County
• Holiday Market, 21656 Higgins Road
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Truckee
• Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
• Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road
24 hours daily
• Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ballots coming in: County voters starting to return completed ballots
About 100 Nevada County voters have already cast their ballots, the elections office said.