Ballots finalized: Final deadline passes for candidates to declare

District Attorney Jesse Wilson and Sheriff Shannan Moon will be the only names on the June 7 ballot in their respective races.

The final deadline to file the paperwork required to run for public office in Nevada County was Wednesday, if the incumbent wasn’t running in a particular race. It was Friday if the incumbent did run.

Wilson has served in his current position since former District Attorney Cliff Newell’s retirement in July. Wilson is running for his first four-year term unopposed after current Colusa County District Attorney Matt Beauchamp was disqualified from running earlier this week.

Beauchamp and Lori Steele, who announced her bid for sheriff, do not qualify for their intended positions — the former because he wasn’t a registered Nevada County voter when he declared, and the latter for not having worked in law enforcement at some point over the past five years — the elections office has said.

Several other local offices are contested.

Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, citizen auditor Paul Gilbert and community volunteer Jason Tedder are running to replace Gregory Diaz as the county’s clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. Diaz has said he won’t seek reelection.

Assessment Appeals Chairman Gerald Bushore is running for county assessor, as is county Chief Fiscal and Administration Officer Rolf Kleinhans. Assessor Sue Horne is retiring.

Auditor-controller Marcia Salter has said she’s not seeking reelection, leaving Rob Tribble and Gina Will to vie for the available seat. Tribble is a business executive, according to elections documents. Will listed no occupation.

Incumbent Tina Vernon will run for treasurer-tax collector unopposed.

Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools, will run for a second term unopposed.

