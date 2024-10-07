Ballots for General Election will be mailed in Placer, Nevada County today

Ballots will be mailed by Monday, Oct. 7 for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.

You may vote and return your ballot immediately. You may return your ballot by mail or by using any of our official drop boxes available throughout the county through Election Day. Drop boxes will open no later than Oct. 8.

Nevada County

You may also vote in person beginning Oct. 7 at the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City or Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, during regular business hours.

Registered voters will receive two Voter Information Guides – one from the county and one from the state. Those who haven’t received the guides, or who haven’t received their ballots by Oct. 15 should contact the Elections Office at 530-265-1298.

Check http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/November5Election for information on drop box locations and hours.

Register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov .

Stay informed with everything going on at Nevada County Elections by subscribing to the Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona’s Ballot Bulletin monthly email newsletter .

Placer County

If any voter has not received their guides and ballots by Oct. 15, it is highly recommended they contact the Elections Office by phone (1-800-824-8683), email (election@placer.ca.gov ) or by visiting in person.

Additionally, the Placer County Elections Office hereby gives notice that it will hold voter education workshops Oct. 8 and 9, pursuant to the requirements set forth by the Voter’s Choice Act. These language and accessibility workshops are primarily intended for voters who may need additional assistance to cast their ballots independently and privately, though all interested parties are welcome to attend.

All workshops will be held in the training room of the Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin. Remote attendance options through Zoom are also available for each workshop.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Korean Language Workshop – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Punjabi Language Workshop – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

English Language Workshop – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Spanish Language Workshop – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tagalog Language Workshop – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov/voters-choice-act/#VoterEducationWorkshops , call 530-886-5670 or email election@placer.ca.gov .