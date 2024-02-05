Ballots for Presidential Primary mailed today to Nevada County voters

Ballots will be mailed today for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

Among the choices voters are asked to make are selections for candidates for President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state senate, state assembly, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, the Nevada City Council, a state proposition and three local ballot measures. If you received a nonpartisan ballot and you believe you should have gotten a ballot with presidential candidates on it, please call the Elections Office at 530-265-1298.

Voters may vote and return their ballot immediately in the mail or use drop boxes available throughout the county now through Election Day. Voters may also vote in person at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, during regular business hours.

Vote centers will open every day on staggered schedules starting Feb. 24 through the close of polls on Election Day.

Voters should have already received two Voter Information Guides- one from the county and one from

the state. Those who haven’t received the guides, or who haven’t received their ballots by Feb. 12 should contact the Elections Office at 530-265-1298.

Check the Nevada County Elections website for information on drop box locations and hours. Register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov . Check voter registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov . Track your

ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov .

Get the latest information from Nevada County Elections by subscribing to the Ballot Bulletin monthly email newsletter.