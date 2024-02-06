Ballots have been mailed to all Placer County registered voters

2024 Election

Getty Images

KINGS BEACH/TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Ballots were mailed to all Placer County active registered voters on Feb. 5, according to the Placer County elections quick reference calendar.

Ballots can now begin being processed.

In order to get ready for Election Day on March 5, the Placer County election’s office needs to hire Kings Beach and Tahoe City residents immediately for paid vote center positions in their communities.

“Working as an Elections Aide in Placer County puts you right on the front line of democracy,” said Ryan Ronco, Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters. “Not only do you experience first-hand how an election is conducted, but you’re an essential part of giving your community a voice, a say in how things are done in their towns and neighborhoods. What could be better than that?”

The Presidential Primary Election will be the first Placer County election to use the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) election model. The transition was approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors on June 13, 2023.

To view the Board item, go to https://www.placer.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/70082/11A .

The Placer County Elections Office now provides multiple days of in-person voting at 29 vote centers including The Old Firehouse in Tahoe City and North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

Seven of these vote centers, including The Old Firehouse, will be open for 11 days beginning Feb. 24.

The remaining 22 locations, including The North Tahoe Event Center, will be open for four days beginning March 2.

Because in-person voting opportunities were increased, more election workers are needed.

Applicants who are hired will earn an hourly wage for a fixed number of consecutive days depending on the vote center. They will also be hired as county employees.

Previously, these workers were “volunteers” who were offered a small stipend for their service on Election Day.

As in the past, paid training is provided.

According to the election’s website, VCA was enacted in 2016 in an effort to make voting more convenient and accessible. The law is opt-in and allows for a county to transition from a traditional polling place model to a vote center model.

Previously, Placer County had to secure more than 200 polling places and conduct poll worker outreach for each election, both of which have become increasingly difficult.

Additionally, polling places are restrictive. Voters could only vote in person at their assigned polling place and on Election Day.

Vote centers address these issues by reducing the number of locations required and making in-person voting possible at any location for multiple days.

Placer County will have fewer machines in fewer locations, be able to provide paper ballots, increase voters’ access to in-person voting and have ballot drop-off locations.

Drop box locations will be open from February 6 through Election Day on March 5.

The majority are located outside and available 24 hours a day. A few are inside buildings and are available during business hours.

Voted ballots must be received at drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If you are dropping off your voted ballot at a library, do not use the library book return slot.

The drop box location in Tahoe City is The Old Firehouse at 300 North Lake Blvd.

The drop box location in Kings Beach is the library at 301 Secline Street.

In comparison to polling places, vote centers are open for several days preceding an election and are not restricted to the voters of a particular precinct.

All voters can vote in person at any vote center. This includes voters living in mail ballot-only precincts.

VCA also requires counties that opt in to provide at least one ballot drop box for every 15,000 registered voters.

Placer County has exceeded this requirement every election since 2020, its elections website states.

To ensure voting accessibility, VCA requires participating counties to hold community advisory meetings with disability and language community groups.

For more information about Placer County’s Voter Accessibility Advisory Committee and Language Accessibility Advisory Committee, visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov/advisory-committee/ .

For more general information about VCA, visit https://www.sos.ca.gov/voters-choice-act and https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201520160SB450 .

Key election dates:

Feb. 20 is the last day to register for this election and be mailed voting information.

Feb. 20 is also marks the ending of the write-in candidate filing period.

Feb. 21 is the first day for conditional registration for this election.

Feb. 27 is the last day to request a ballot be mailed. This request requires an original signature.

March 5 is Election Day.

For more information and to apply to be an election worker, visit http://www.jobapscloud.com/placer

and look for the job listings “Election Aide” and “Election Aide – Senior.”

For additional Placer County Vote Center and Drop Box locations, visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov/vote-center-locations/ .

If you have questions, contact Placer County Elections Office at (530) 886-5650 or election@placer.ca.gov .

For Voter Resources, visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov/voter-resources/ .