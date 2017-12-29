Bankruptcy court judge approves Cal Neva Resort & Casino settlement

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Reno, Nev., has signed off on a deal that paves the way for Cal Neva Resort & Casino to be acquired by a Silicon Valley billionaire.

Judge Gregg W. Zive approved a compromise and settlement agreement between creditors tied to the resort and casino, which is located in Crystal Bay, Nev. The judgment was entered on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Lawrence Investments LLC, a venture capital investment firm headed by Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison, will assume control of the property. Lawrence Investments LLC will pay $35.8 million to acquire the resort and casino.

This story will be updated as more information is available. Read more about the history of Cal Neva resort & Casino here.