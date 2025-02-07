Bar of America celebrates turning 50 by expanding dining space

TRUCKEE, Calif. – It’s not often during a year when a business turns 50, do they celebrate in part by expanding into the space next to them. But that’s just what Bar of America did in 2024 during its 50th anniversary and the day before Thanksgiving.

After taking over the neighboring space (formerly Sotheby’s Realty) in January of last year, it took until July to clear permits and get to work on the extended vision of the downtown Truckee staple. After completely closing on October 28 for the final push, the newly crafted addition opened the day before Thanksgiving in 2024.

Most noticeable of the changes to the customer are the front of the house additions of three outside patio tables along with 12 new dining room tables, accented by a large wood framed Bar of America lighted wall piece.

“We really did try to leave the integrity of the natural decor that came along with being able to expose the brick wall,” said Bar of America General Manager Amanda Washburn. “Our biggest goal with the expansion was to mimic what we had already done, and also just to keep the integrity of what people already know and love for Bar of America.”

While the restaurant is still waiting on a few more décor pieces to put the icing on the design cake, one of the biggest changes will be in what you do not see from the dining room.

“We decided to do more of a kitchen expansion than adding more tables,” added Washburn. “We are now able to host 75 to 100, depending on what kind of party they want in the banquet area.”

Being able to tie in the back of the house and link it seamlessly with the front-of-the-house additions allows for increased flexibility.

Washburn went on to add, “What we used to do for large parties in the dining room is we would stop seating the bar in time so that would correlate to when the line would be heavy, putting out the banquet and then we’d pick back up at the bar after and hope that the guests never noticed. But we’d have to essentially shut down the main line to do it.”

“Now we are able to link it all. We particularly chose these smaller tables that we could break apart so we could really make larger parties. Parties of 15, 20, 25, they call all the time – this allows us to do it with the kind of table combinations we have.”

Just how do the changes in the back of the house correlate with the front?

After consulting with a kitchen supply company, a combination of rearrangement with existing equipment along with the purchasing of new equipment for the line allows to better serve how the menu is laid out. And with the construction of a second plating area for banquets, the restaurant is now able to serve a 100-person party without disturbing the main line.

In addition to the kitchen and dining room expansions, the restaurant also picked up a basement area that allows for much-needed increased storage area. However, connecting the basements between the two was not an easy task having to dig a tunnel to create a walkway between the two existing basements.

“I thought there’d be some really cool digging technology in 2024,” joked Washburn. “It was wheelbarrows, five-gallon buckets, and guys with pickaxes and shovels. It was really crazy to see.”

As you might expect, the increase in space also comes along with an increase in staffing – especially during the high seasons. With the added opportunity for employment, along with the possibility of keeping larger parties local (as opposed to heading down to Reno), the expansion seems like a win-win for both the locals as well as visitors.

Bar of America is located at 10040 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee, CA. For more information, you can reach them by phone at (530) 587-2626 or visit them online at barofamerica.com.