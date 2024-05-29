Barefoot nurse to hike Tahoe Rim Trail for charity

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – A barefoot Frenchman is gearing up to hike the Tahoe Rim Trail starting on June 1 to raise funds for two charities.

“The reason I am doing this project is because I love being grounded, connected to nature, and being a minimalist,” said Thomas Edan, 37. “I think we are consuming way too much. This spiritual and very challenging journey will allow me to go back to what is really essential in life. Also to show to myself and everyone that we can do great things with very little. We just need to believe in ourselves. It’s an antidote to the stress and pressures of society.”

Edan will carry all his food, gear, and water on the journey, embracing the challenge of self-sufficiency and minimalism. The trail is 170 miles (270 km) and circles the breathtaking Lake Tahoe Basin in the Sierra Nevada and ranges of Nevada and California.

It is a test of endurance, with elevations from 6,223 feet (1,900 m) at the outlet of Lake Tahoe to a staggering 10,338 feet (3,151 m) at Relay Peak in Nevada.

Edan dedicates this incredible feat to raising money for two organizations close to his heart.

Bretagne Vivante is a French organization that protects birds off the coast of Brittany. The French government considers Bretagne Vivante essential for the country’s natural heritage.

Suncoast Hospice, a Florida non-profit provides holistic support to patients and their families, honoring life and bringing dignity to patients’ final moments. Edan works there as a nurse.

So far Edan has raised $3,391 from 45 donors. To donate to his GoFundMe site, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/just-bear-feet .

Edan’s decision to undertake this barefoot journey stems from his deep love of nature and belief in minimalism’s power. Edan thinks society has become consumed by excess and believes that this spiritual and challenging journey will allow him to reconnect with what is essential in life. By completing the trail with minimal gear and resources, Edan will demonstrate that great things can be achieved with little, as long as one believes in oneself.

Inspired by his childhood experiences and travels, Edan has always been drawn to the simplicity and freedom of being barefoot.

This project reflects his personal story and a desire to impact the world.

Edan believes that if everyone does their part, we can collectively improve the world. Edan cites the Hummingbird in the inspiring tale that motivated him to take action.

Edan’s friend Armand Givre will be there to support him and ensure his safety. Edan is grateful for the support of his wife Michelle, his 18-month-old daughter Sohanne, and his supervisor Hope Walke from Suncoast Hospice.

They have all been enthusiastic and encouraging of his endeavor.

Edan carries a message of hope, resilience, and the power of the human spirit. His barefoot journey reminds us that we can achieve great things by staying true to our values, believing in ourselves, and striving to make a difference in the world.

Thomas Edan will be hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail barefoot beginning June 1. He is pictured on a hike in the Philippines.