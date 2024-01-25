Barracuda Championship seeking volunteers for 26th annual event

Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course will host the 26th Barracuda Championship, which takes place July 15–21, 2024.

Courtesy photo

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The 26th annual Barracuda Championship is seeking volunteers for the week of July 15–21, 2024. As a non-profit, the Barracuda Championship relies on more than 700 volunteers to help put on the region’s only PGA TOUR event.

“This tournament would not be possible without the help of our dedicated volunteers,” said Chris Hoff, tournament director for the Barracuda Championship. “This is a great opportunity for golf fans to witness the action up close while also playing an integral role in a PGA TOUR tournament.”

A wide variety of volunteer opportunities are available including player and caddie transportation, score keeping, gallery management and other key roles in making the tournament a continued success. Additionally, volunteers are a part of an organization that has donated more than $5.2 million to local charities. No experience is necessary and full training is provided.

Volunteers each receive a Barracuda Championship branded polo and hat, one meal per shift, tournament tickets and invitations to volunteer appreciation events.

Volunteers who commit 20 or more hours during the championship will be recognized as being part of the Emerald Club. Benefits include recognition in the volunteer handbook, at volunteer headquarters and on the Barracuda Championship website. Emerald Club recipients also receive advance sign-ups for limited capacity events and club-only raffles during tournament week.

The 26th annual Barracuda Championship, an official co-sanctioned PGA TOUR and DP World Tour event, takes place July 15–21, 2024 at Old Greenwood in Truckee, Calif. For more information and to sign up visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com .