Barracuda Championship surpasses $5.5 million in community giving
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation, the charitable arm of the Barracuda Championship, has donated $321,525 to support local organizations in the Reno-Tahoe/Truckee region as part of its annual charitable giving efforts. This marks another milestone in the tournament’s enduring legacy of community support, with total donations now surpassing $5.5 million.
Charitable giving is part of the Barracuda Championship’s ongoing mission to leave a lasting impact beyond the golf course, reflecting its deep commitment to the communities that host and support this world-class event.
“Golf is our platform, but giving back is our purpose,” said tournament director Chris Hoff. “The organizations we are supporting this year are pillars of our community, and we are honored to play a part in their vital work.”
Throughout the first week of December, representatives of the Barracuda Championship personally delivered checks to the following organizations, celebrating their invaluable contributions to the community:
- Care Chest of Nevada
- Damonte High School
- Discovery Museum
- EJ Tegner Foundation
- Excellence in Education
- First Tee of Northern Nevada
- Folds of Honor
- Friends of CASI-Carson Humane Society
- Friends of Truckee Library
- Friends of Truckee Library Pro Am
- High Fives
- Kidz Zone
- Martis Camp Foundation
- McQueen High School Baseball
- My Hometown Heroes
- Northern Nevada Junior Golf Association
- Reno Police Youth Explorers
- Rotary Club of Truckee
- Sparks High School Scholarship Fund- Teal Fleur De Lis
- Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation
- Truckee High School
- Truckee Rotary
- Youth on Course
For more information, visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com.
