Barracuda Championship surpasses $5.5 million in community giving

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation, the charitable arm of the Barracuda Championship, has donated $321,525 to support local organizations in the Reno-Tahoe/Truckee region as part of its annual charitable giving efforts. This marks another milestone in the tournament’s enduring legacy of community support, with total donations now surpassing $5.5 million.

Charitable giving is part of the Barracuda Championship’s ongoing mission to leave a lasting impact beyond the golf course, reflecting its deep commitment to the communities that host and support this world-class event.

“Golf is our platform, but giving back is our purpose,” said tournament director Chris Hoff. “The organizations we are supporting this year are pillars of our community, and we are honored to play a part in their vital work.”

Throughout the first week of December, representatives of the Barracuda Championship personally delivered checks to the following organizations, celebrating their invaluable contributions to the community:

Care Chest of Nevada

Damonte High School

Discovery Museum

EJ Tegner Foundation

Excellence in Education

First Tee of Northern Nevada

Folds of Honor

Friends of CASI-Carson Humane Society

Friends of Truckee Library

Friends of Truckee Library Pro Am

High Fives

Kidz Zone

Martis Camp Foundation

McQueen High School Baseball

My Hometown Heroes

Northern Nevada Junior Golf Association

Reno Police Youth Explorers

Rotary Club of Truckee

Sparks High School Scholarship Fund- Teal Fleur De Lis

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

Truckee High School

Truckee Rotary

Youth on Course

For more information, visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com .