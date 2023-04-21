Barracuda Championship tickets on sale

Old Greenwood will host the Barracuda Championship July 17-23.

Courtesy photo

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tickets for the 25th annual Barracuda Championship are now on sale.

The tournament, which will be hosted by Tahoe Mountain Club for a fourth time, is set to get underway in July, and will bring PGA Tour players from around the globe to Old Greenwood’s tee boxes.

“In the 25 years that we have called this region home, we have witnessed some incredible golf, watched some of the sport’s best and brightest, like Collin Morikawa, collect their first tour wins and have donated more than $5 million to charities,” said tournament director Chris Hoff in a news release. “And through it all, we couldn’t do it without the support of this incredible community or our dedicated volunteers.”

Set for July 17–23 at Old Greenwood’s par 71, 7,480-yard course, the week is scheduled to begin with pro-ams and practice days for the players along with community events like junior golf clinics. Tournament play begins Thursday, July 20.

Parking and daily grounds tickets, starting at $35, must be purchased in advance. No onsite ticket purchases will be available. A limited number of military members and first responders with proper verification will receive complimentary tickets to the tournament Thursday through Sunday. Also, fans who use their Mastercard to purchase tickets will receive $10 off grounds tickets for any day at this year’s tournament. Limited quantities available.

The tournament is the only one in the PGA to use the Modified Stableford scoring format, which, rather than counting strokes, involves scoring points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

For more information on the 25th annual Barracuda Championship or to purchase tickets visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com .