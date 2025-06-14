Be the first to say ‘I Do’ at The Alpine Landing: Palisades Tahoe debuts group elopement celebration on July 27

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Palisades Tahoe is thrilled to debut its brand-new wedding ceremony venue, The Alpine Landing, with a one-of-a-kind celebration of love. Set for Sunday, July 27, 2025, the Alpine Ever After event invites couples to be among the first to exchange vows—whether for the first time or all over again—at this stunning new location in the Alpine Base Area.

Tucked at the base of the mountains with sweeping views of the surrounding peaks, The Alpine Landing was designed as a serene, scenic ceremony site that blends the natural beauty of the Sierra Nevada with elegant alpine charm. The venue features a spacious, open-air setting with rustic-modern finishes, native landscaping, and panoramic views of the dramatic terrain Palisades Tahoe is known for. Ideal for intimate gatherings and memorable milestones, The Alpine Landing is now available for private weddings, elopements, and special events throughout the year.

This one-of-a-kind group elopement and vow renewal offers a meaningful alternative to traditional weddings, all set against this breathtaking mountain backdrop.

The Alpine Landing Provided / Palisades Tahoe

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time: Ceremony at 4:00 PM | Reception from 4:30–5:00 PM

Location: Alpine Base Area at Palisades Tahoe

What’s Included:

Professionally led elopement or vow renewal ceremony

Commemorative gift bag for each couple

Light, mountain-inspired reception with appetizers, wedding cake, and a sparkling toast

Two drinks per guest

DJ’d party on the Alpine Deck.

Up to 15% off lodging at The Village at Palisades Tahoe

“We created Alpine Ever After for couples who want something beautiful, stress-free, and truly memorable,” said Marlena Freitas, Director of Sales at Palisades Tahoe. “Whether you’re eloping or renewing your vows, this is a chance to celebrate love in one of the most breathtaking places imaginable.”

Pricing & Registration:

Couples: $600 per couple (includes service fees + gratuity)

Guests: $125 per guest (up to 4 guests per couple)

Optional: 6″ personal cutting cake available for $100

Capacity: Limited to 50 couples

Couples intending to legally marry must bring a valid California Marriage License ton. The officiant and a witness will sign the license after the ceremony. Couples are responsible for returning the license to the county clerk to finalize the marriage and request a certified copy.

We can’t wait to welcome couples to The Alpine Landing for the very first time. This debut event marks the beginning of a new chapter for weddings at Palisades Tahoe, and we look forward to making it a joyful, love-filled celebration that sets the tone for many memorable events to come.

To learn more and register, visit: palisadestahoe.com/alpine-ever-after .