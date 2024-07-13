Beach, please! The perfect beer for summer also helps Keep Tahoe Blue

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – These long, sunny days call for a refreshing, easy-drinking beer. The Brewer’s Cabinet has you covered with its tried, true, and much-loved Tahoe Blonde Ale. But this year, your favorite summer sipper comes with an added bonus—support that helps Keep Tahoe Blue.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe and The Brewer’s Cabinet have teamed up to launch the Tahoe Brew Can-Paign with a special edition design and pledge that a portion of every can sale goes to the League to Save Lake Tahoe and their mission to keep Tahoe swimmable, hikeable, and enjoyable for all.

“After seeing the unbelievable mess that the League cleaned up from a Tahoe beach after the 4th of July in 2023, and then learning about the organization’s decades of work to protect the Lake, it was a no-brainer,” said Michael Connolly, owner of The Brewer’s Cabinet. “Let’s do something that gives back to the natural wonder in Reno’s own backyard.”

Brewer’s Cabinet Tahoe Blonde

The design for Tahoe Brew Can-Paign features one of Tahoe’s most iconic views wrapped with a simple message: Leave the Lake better than you found it. In case that doesn’t grab your attention, then “Beach, please!” Under that not-so-subtle headline, the can tells the story that birthed the collaboration and reminds everyone to put their empties where they belong—in the recycling bin. Inside is a crisp, light, and refreshing golden ale perfect for all your lake-friendly adventures.

“Lake Tahoe is a treasure we all share, which means we all have to take care of it,” said Darcie Goodman Collins, CEO of the League to Save Lake Tahoe. “The Brewer’s Cabinet’s energy, effort, and generosity are exactly the kind of love the Lake needs to stay blue and beautiful.”

The special edition cans are available or coming soon to supermarkets in Washoe County, Carson City, Truckee, Susanville, the Lost Sierra, and of course the Lake Tahoe Basin. They are also currently available and being enjoyed at all Brewer’s Cabinet locations: