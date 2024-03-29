Bear box grant program now available for Tahoe Basin property owners, receive up to $2,200

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Placer County property owners in the Tahoe Basin can receive up to $2,200 to install a bear-resistant garbage can, also known as a bear box.

Grants for installing a bear box on your property will be on a first come first serve basis until funds are depleted or until May 31, 2025, whichever is earlier.Property owners will be responsible for any installation costs above the $2,200 grant amount.Funding is made possible through a partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

How does it work?

Contact Placer County by filling out the online form, emailing bearboxgrant@placer.ca.gov , or calling 530-889-6846.

County staff will determine if you are in an eligible area and if funding is still available.

Select a bear box from the county’s approved bear box list along with an installer.

You and your selected installer will sign and submit the responsibilities sheet to the county before any work happens.

The installer will work with the county throughout the installation.

The installer will invoice the county for up to $2,200 and invoice the property owner for any costs over that amount.

For more information and to get started, visit http://www.placer.ca.gov/bearboxgrant .