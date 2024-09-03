Bear Fire still 0% contained Tuesday afternoon

Update at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3: The Bear Fire in Sierra County has grown to 1,578 acres and is still 0% contained.

The Tahoe National Forest division of the U.S. Forest Service says the combination of warming temperatures, dry fuel conditions and strong winds has intensified the fire’s behavior.

“Fire crews are working tirelessly to establish containment lines, while aviation resources are actively engaged in delivering retardant and water drops,” the service’s announcement reads.

Due to the increased fire activity, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office has expanded evacuation warnings to include zones SIE-E058 and SIE-E059. For detailed evacuation zone information, please visit protect.genasys.com/search .

The cause is still under investigation.

Original Story: SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. – A fire north of Lake Tahoe, near Loyalton, Calif. in Sierra County, has spread to 1,391 acres overnight since it was reported at 2 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. The fire is 0% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest says a Red Flag Warning that was in effect over the area through 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, has made fire fighting efforts challenging. The agency reports dry and windy conditions has caused the fire to exhibit a rapid rate of spread with spotting up to a quarter of a mile ahead of the fire.

“Fire activity moderated overnight due to cooler temperatures and decreased winds,” the service’s morning update read.

The fire was initially reported off Bear Valley Road on Tahoe National Forest, south of a community called Sierra Brooks. Responding agencies’ are focused on protecting the 286 structures in that community with significant structure defense resources working to triage and defend the structures. It’s also responding agencies’ goal to keep the fire north of Lewis Mill, south of the community of Sierra Brooks, east of Antelope Valley and west of Bald Mountain Range.

Significant air and ground resources were deployed immediately to the fire. Full suppression efforts are underway. Steep and rocky terrain and limited road access has crews still working on gaining access to some areas of the fire.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Sierra Brooks. Evacuation warnings are in place for other zones. Those zone are provided on the Forest Service’s website as well as Cal Fire’s website .

The Tahoe National Forest Service, Cal Fire and Sierra County Sheriff’s Office have formed a unified command.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation.

The Sun will provide updates at they become available.