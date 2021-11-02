BEAR League introduces educational magnet

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The BEAR League has launched a unique educational campaign designed to remind residents and visitors at Lake Tahoe to lock up their trash and don’t feed the bears.

A partnership between the BEAR League, Sustain Tahoe, the Conservation Society of California and an anonymous foundation came together to create a simple magnetic sticker for bear trash enclosures, vehicles and refrigerators with the important message to lock the trash and not feed the bears. The group has produced 25,000 magnets and will provide them, at no cost, to anyone who will help spread the message.

“The BEAR League with our partners imagine a Tahoe where it’s abundantly obvious to everyone who visits or lives here that the prevailing attitude is to respect and protect our wildlife. We feel the magnets, displayed literally everywhere, will present the undeniable statement that the vast majority of Tahoe’s residents will not tolerate apathetic trash management or deliberate feeding of bears. Those who disrespect and ignore these important ‘rules of forest etiquette’ will now realize they stand alone,” said Ann Bryant, executive director of the league in a press release.

There are more than enough magnets to cover every bear enclosure and thousands of STR units’ fridges and all vehicles whose drivers wish to help make the statement. The goal is that no one comes to Tahoe or lives at Tahoe without constantly being reminded — everywhere they go, and anyplace they look — that this is wildlife habitat and we all must be serious about not feeding the bears.

Jacquie Chandler, executive director of Sustain Tahoe added, “People travel to discover, connect and feel a part of the places they visit. When locals lead by example on how to Walk Softly, Respect Wildlife and Share Gratitude … visitors follow.”





“We all want to do good, but sometimes we need a bold reminder. The Conservation Society of California-Oakland Zoo appreciates this effort by the BEAR League to mitigate human-bear conflict with this thoughtful and accessible bear magnet to help reinforce responsible human behaviors to ultimately protect both humans and bears alike.” said Amy Gotliffe of the Conservation Society of California in the release.

The magnets are available at several local businesses basin-wide and the public is encouraged to go pick theirs up and to help get them displayed. The full list of locations is on the BEAR League’s website http://www.savebears.org or on their Facebook page.

Partial list of local distribution locations Truckee Tahoe Food Hub Tahoe-Truckee Lumber Incline Village Sunshine Bakery IVGID Public Works Kings Beach Central Market South Lake Tahoe Cuppa Tahoe Getaway Cafe West Shore West Shore Market BEAR League

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.