‘Beat the bot or buy the ball;’ Celebrities compete against a robot to raise money for charity at ACC

STATELINE, Nev. – While the celebrities are the main draw for spectators at the American Century Championship, a new player stole the spotlight on one hole on Thursday. Charity Champ, the golf ball hitting robot, was set up on Hole 5 to help raise money for charity and its smack-talking spoke to the celebrities’ competitive side.

Players on Hole 5 had two options, they could beat the bot or buy the ball. The robot would hit a golf ball, which consistently landed within inches of the hole. If the player could out-drive the robot’s shot, $500 would be donated to the charity of their choice.

If they didn’t out-drive the robot, they had the opportunity to purchase the ball and play from the robot’s ball position. They could purchase the ball for any amount and that money would go to charity.

If beating the robot wasn’t enough incentive for the players, the robot was an expert at trash-talking, which goaded the players even more. Some of its zingers included “in golf, a no-hitter is a bad thing,” “I would say something flowery but your shirt has already said it,” and “what hole were you aiming at?”

When players landed in the sand trap, it said, “its a beautiful day on the beach today.”

When Dell and Seth Curry’s group came by, it said, “that was a nice shot but last year Steph got a hole-in-one.”

Blake Griffin laughs at the robot

Many celebrities found the robot hilarious, but some were suspicious.

“I already don’t like it, I’ve seen iRobot, I know how these things end,” NBA All-Star Forward Blake Griffin said as he approached the tee box.

The robot did its job of raising money for charity, 121 participants from 24 teams attempted to beat the bot. Only four players were successful, Brian Urlacher, Ray Allen, Adam Thielen and Matt Ryan.

In total, $24,300 was raised for the Stowers Institute. The biggest donation was a $5,000 donation from Aaron Rodgers.

As Carson Daly purchased the ball for $1,000, he said, “Put it on John Elway’s tab.”