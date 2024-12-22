Beating the winter blues: 10 tips for managing Seasonal Affective Disorder

As the snow settles over our beautiful Tahoe community, it’s easy to feel the weight of shorter days and long nights. For some, this shift brings more than just a longing for summer; it brings fatigue, sadness, and low energy—symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

SAD is a form of depression triggered by reduced sunlight during fall and winter. However, with thoughtful strategies and lifestyle changes, you can protect your mental health and thrive throughout the season. Here’s how I, as your local physician and a Tahoe resident, tackle the winter blues:

1. Maximize Natural Light

Natural light is a powerful mood booster, and I prioritize getting as much of it as possible, even in winter. I make it a point to park my car far from work so I can walk outside in the morning and evening. At lunch, I always take a brisk walk outdoors, even if it’s chilly. While working at my desk, I’ve arranged my setup to face a sunlit window.

Tahoe’s bright winter days are a gift, so take advantage of them. Whether it’s a midday stroll or simply soaking in the sunlight through a window, small changes like these can brighten your day—and your mood.

2. Light Therapy

When natural light isn’t enough, light therapy can help fill the gap. I use a light therapy lamp every morning while eating breakfast and journaling. It’s part of my daily routine, and I find that this simple habit leaves me feeling more energized and focused for the day ahead.

If you’re new to light therapy, look for a lamp with 10,000 lux, and use it consistently each morning. It’s a simple, effective way to combat the darker days.

3. Stay Physically Active

Exercise is one of the best ways to lift your mood, and I make it a non-negotiable part of my winter routine. I aim for 9,000 steps daily, which I track with my Fitbit. I also do yoga every morning and strength train twice a week, even if it’s just 10 minutes per session. Lifting weights at the gym gives me a structured workout and helps me feel strong and capable.

Tahoe offers countless ways to stay active in winter, from skiing and snowshoeing to simply walking through the snowy trails. Whatever your choice, movement is medicine for both body and mind.

4. Eat a Balanced Diet

Nutrition plays a huge role in mental health. Every day, I start with overnight oats for breakfast, adding fruit and nuts for extra nutrients. At lunch, I enjoy a large salad packed with fresh vegetables, and for dinner, I make sure my plate is half-filled with colorful veggies. I also eat salmon at least twice a week for its omega-3s, which are great for brain health.

To avoid the energy crashes that come with sugar, I limit sweets to once per week. Instead, I add cinnamon to my coffee for a naturally sweet taste without the added sugar. I also make sure to eat at least one piece of fruit each day, which helps satisfy sweet cravings while providing fiber and vitamins.

A diet rich in whole, nutrient-dense foods can stabilize energy levels and support mood. Focus on plenty of vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats while limiting added sugars and processed foods. Small changes like these can have a big impact on your mental and physical well-being.

5. Practice Stress Management

Managing stress is essential for maintaining mental health during the winter. My daily rituals include a 10-minute meditation using the Calm app and 15 minutes of journaling each morning. Writing down my thoughts helps me process emotions and start the day with a clear mind.

I encourage you to explore mindfulness practices that resonate with you—whether it’s yoga, deep breathing, or journaling. These small moments of reflection can have a big impact on your well-being.

6. Stay Socially Connected

Social connection is a powerful antidote to loneliness. For me, the climbing gym is a favorite spot to unwind and meet new people after work. I also love attending events at Alibi and RMU, which offer a fun way to stay engaged with the Tahoe community. Volunteering is another great option—I’ve found it deeply rewarding to give back while connecting with others.

I also prioritize spending time with friends around shared interests like skiing, climbing, or mountain biking. Whether it’s hitting the slopes or joining a local group, shared activities can help you feel more connected during winter.

7. Maintain a Regular Sleep Schedule

Good sleep hygiene is critical for mental health, especially in winter. I make sure to get into bed by 9 p.m., even on weekends, and I listen to an audiobook to fall asleep. My bedroom is set up for optimal rest: I keep the window open for cool air, use blackout curtains, wear an eye mask and earplugs, and avoid screens for an hour before bedtime. I also avoid eating within three hours of bedtime and limit alcohol.

A consistent sleep schedule helps regulate your body’s internal clock, leaving you more rested and resilient to stress.

8. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Therapy is a valuable tool for managing SAD. I’ve been working with a therapist I found through BetterHelp, and our weekly sessions provide clarity and support. To make the most of our time, I review my journal entries beforehand, highlighting important thoughts and events from the week.

CBT is especially effective for SAD, helping you reframe negative thoughts and develop coping strategies. If you’re struggling, consider reaching out to a therapist for guidance.

9. Consider Medication if Necessary

For some, medication can be a helpful part of managing SAD. If symptoms persist despite lifestyle changes, talk to your healthcare provider about whether antidepressants, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), might be right for you.

10. Speak to Your Healthcare Provider

Finally, if winter is affecting your mood or energy levels, don’t hesitate to seek support. As a family physician, I’m passionate about helping patients create personalized plans for health and wellness. Together, we can find solutions to keep you feeling your best through every season.

The winter months don’t have to mean months of sadness or fatigue. With the right habits and support, you can embrace Tahoe’s magical season while maintaining your mental health. Stay active, stay connected, and take care of yourself—you’ve got this!

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.