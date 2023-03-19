Beginning of spring, beyond, to be stormy at Truckee-Tahoe

Icebergs on Lake Tahoe this month.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The beginning of spring will be snowy with at least two weather systems forecast to move through Truckee-Tahoe, officials said.

One system has already entered the basin and will last into Monday, the first day of spring, before another storm drops into the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter weather advisory in effect through 11 a.m. Monday and a winter storm watch that goes into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

For the advisory, 6 inches of snow is expected in Truckee-Tahoe communities with 8 to 16 inches possible above 7,000 feet. Winds will gust up to 35 mph, except near 70 mph across the Sierra ridges.

For the watch, 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected with 8 to 16 inches above 7,000 feet possible.

During Sunday afternoon, snow may turn to rain below 6,500 feet which may add to snow load concerns, the service said.

Mountain travel will likely be difficult, especially over mountain passes and strong winds will make rough conditions on the lake. If traveling, be prepared for long delays and allow for extra time to reach intended destinations.

For the latest road conditions, call 511 or visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov or https://www.nvroads.com .

Beyond Wednesday, the storm door is propped open and more snow is possible through the end of the month.

