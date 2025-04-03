Behind the scenes of Café Lupine: from culinary dreams to reality

TRUCKEE, Calif. – When co-owners, Dawn Neustel and Peter Knolla, of newly opened Café Lupine in Truckee first started working together at Glenshire Pizza Company, they probably wouldn’t have guessed that nearly eight years later they would become business partners.

“Dawn and I started working together at my family’s restaurant, Glenshire Pizza, and we always had a good working relationship, and she became like my best friend,” said Knolla. “My sister and brother-in-law and I parted ways and Dawn and I were both looking for something and we knew we both wanted to stay in the restaurant business. She’s been in the restaurant business probably 30 years all around the globe – from coffee shops to fine dining – and we said let’s open a coffee shop.”

Co-owners Dawn Neustel and Peter Knolla. Provided / Cafe Lupine

But the first step to opening a coffee shop first starts with finding a location, which didn’t come right away. After first poking around at spaces in the commercial row area in downtown Truckee, they soon found out that it likely was not going to be the final destination based on availability. They were also still toying with an idea for a full-service restaurant. But that’s when the coffee shop idea fully formed.

“A friend of mine told me about this little spot next to Sotheby’s,” explained Knolla. “It’s like six years old and it’s never been occupied. We started talking to management here and they’re like, it’s been zoned for a coffee shop since they completed the building and all the neighbors we talked to in the [Rock] complex they said, oh yeah we’ve been waiting for a coffee shop for six years.”

Even with fate seemingly showing them the path, Knolla said there were still reservations. Whether it being errant golf balls potentially slicing their way to the patio from neighboring Ponderosa Golf Course, or an already busy parking lot servicing other businesses in The Rock complex, after further conversations, Knolla said those reservations were put to ease.

“Management was really responsive in having netting run parallel to the building as well as perpendicular, which will stop balls coming through and also have canvas like sails outside over the patio area.”

“I did a little recon before we signed on the dotted line to see what our parking situation would be like, and it’s actually good. The flow and everything we were seeing at that particular time, it actually worked out perfectly.”

With all reservations behind them, it took about 10 months to open the doors, but Knolla says it was worth the wait.

During that time the two settled on the European-style approach to the décor that Knolla said was inspired by Neustel’s visit to Spain and other parts of Europe. And after additional schooling on coffee in Seattle they also decided on a Bellwether micro roaster that would primarily feature dark roasted Colombian, Guatemalan and Ethiopian blends for espressos, and more medium roasts for drip and decaf options.

The accompanying food menu – which Knolla says about 70% is all crafted in-house – was also curated while waiting on the building.

Knolla added, “We really want to lean more towards Jamaican meat pies, and burritos are always a go-to, and they are big sellers here. We have a hatch chile carnitas burrito which is a great go-to, but I like everything on the pastry side. Whether it’s savory or sweet, that’s my go-to, but they’re all good.”

As far as initial feedback from customers and the community after being open just a few weeks, Knolla said it’s been good.

“People really seem to like the colors, they love the decor, I get compliments on the vibe, it’s relaxing, and it’s a place they can definitely post up and do some work, or even get together and just have meetings.”

“Sierra Meadows and the Rock Complex have been super stoked that we’re here.”

With summer just around the corner, the restaurant is looking forward to having the deck area completely open. Whether running summer breakfast specials with a flat top and grill outside for traditional bacon and eggs or barbecue, the openness amongst the trees should provide a relaxing breakfast option to the Truckee food scene.

“Just give us three or four months to look out for the best tapas and charcuteries in town,” added Knolla.

Café Lupine is located at 11177 Brockway Rd Suite F101 in Truckee, CA. For more information you can reach them by phone at (530) 214-5075 or visit them online at cafelupine.com.