‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe

Plans to move forward with the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan were halted after the Placer County Board of Supervisors rescinded project approvals.

Provided/Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away.

Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.

Palisades Tahoe ski patrol arrived on scene and performed CPR for roughly 45 minutes until they loaded Kushner into an ambulance, according to a statement from Palisades Tahoe.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg said Kushner was later pronounced dead at Tahoe Forest Hospital. A final autopsy report has yet to be completed, according to Trygg.

“Larry Kushner was an involved member of our community, a passionate skier and a beloved Mighty Mite coach,” said Dee Byrne, Palisades Tahoe President and COO. “His friends and family describe him as the ‘ultimate giver’ and his ski team colleagues say that his love of skiing was matched only by his joy of sharing it with others. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts are with Larry’s friends and family.”