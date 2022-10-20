Bennett, Ganong among several Palisades athletes named to USA Alpine Ski Team

Bennett and Ganong

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Thursday officially announced who made the Alpine Ski Team for 2022-23 and that list includes several athletes from Palisades Tahoe.

From Palisades Tahoe, Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong were named to the men’s A Team, Keely Cashman and AJ Hurt were named to the women’s B Team, Erik Arvidsson was placed on the men’s B Team and Alix Wilkinson made the women’s C Team.

Aside from the local talent, two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin, 2022 Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle and seven-time World Cup downhill podium finisher Breezy Johnson highlight the deep list of alpine athletes representing the U.S. Alpine Ski Team this season.

The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup kicks off Oct. 22-23 with a weekend of giant slalom in Soelden, Austria before heading to Zermatt/Cervinia, Switzerland/Italy for a debut downhill on the tour on Oct. 29-30 for men and Nov. 5-6 for women.

The 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships are scheduled for Feb. 6-19 in Courchevel/Meribel, France.

This season will also feature four World Cups in the United States, including the women’s slalom and giant slalom races at the Heroic Killington Cup on Nov. 26-27, the Xfinity Birds of Prey men’s speed events at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado on Dec. 3-5, the men’s tech series in Palisades Tahoe on Feb. 25-26, and a men’s speed series in Aspen, Colorado March 3-4.

“We’re really looking forward to the season starting and are ready to hit the ground running starting here in Soelden on Oct. 22,” says Alpine Director Patrick Riml. “This year, we have a solid group of veterans who are consistently improving and an extremely talented group of young athletes climbing the ranks throughout all disciplines. The future of alpine skiing in America is looking very promising.”

2022-23 U.S. Alpine Ski Team

(Hometown; Club; Birthdate)

A TEAM

Women

Breezy Johnson (Victor, Idaho; Rowmark Ski Academy; 1/19/1996)

Paula Moltzan (Prior Lake, Minnesota; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and University of Vermont; 4/7/1994)

Nina O’Brien (Edwards, Colorado; Burke Mountain Academy/Team Palisades Tahoe; 11/29/1997)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 3/13/1995)

Men

Bryce Bennett (Lake Tahoe, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 7/14/1992)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont; Cochran’s/Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard Club; 3/27/1992)

Tommy Ford (Bend, Oregon; Mt. Bachelor Ski Education Foundation; 3/20/1989)

Travis Ganong (Lake Tahoe, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 7/14/1988)

Steven Nyman (Sundance, Utah; Park City Ski & Snowboard/Sundance Ski Team; 2/12/1982)

River Radamus (Edwards, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 2/12/1998)

B TEAM

Women

Keely Cashman (Strawberry, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 4/4/1999)

AJ Hurt (Carnelian Bay, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 12/5/2000)

Lauren Macuga (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski & Snowboard; 7/4/2002)

Alice Merryweather (Hingham, Massachusetts; Attitash Race Team/Stratton Mountain School; 10/5/1996)

Allie Resnick (Vail, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 9/1/2001)

Jacqueline Wiles (Aurora, Oregon; White Pass Ski Club; 7/13/1992)

Isabella Wright (Salt Lake City, Utah; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 2/10/1997)

Men

Erik Arvidsson (Woodside, California; Team Palisades Tahoe and Middlebury College; 9/3/1996)

Bridger Gile (Aspen, Colorado, Aspen Valley Ski Club/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 10/15/1999)

Jared Goldberg (Holladay, Utah; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 6/15/1991)

Isaiah Nelson(Wayzata, Minnesota; Buck Hill Ski Racing Club; 4/3/2001)

Kyle Negomir (Littleton, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 10/3/1998)

Ben Ritchie (Waitsfield, Vermont; Green Mountain Valley School; 9/5/2000)

Jett Seymour (Steamboat, Colorado; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/University of Denver Ski Team; 11/5/1998)

Luke Winters (Gresham, Oregon; Sugar Bowl Academy; 4/2/1997)

C TEAM

Women

Katie Hensien (Redmond, Washington; Rowmark Ski Academy; 12/1/1999)

Ava Sunshine Jemison (Edwards, Colorado; Burke Mountain Academy; 6/20/2002)

Alix Wilkinson (Mammoth Lakes, California; Team Palisades Tahoe; 8/2/2000)

Zoe Zimmermann (Gilford, New Hampshire; Burke Mountain Academy; 5/16/2002)

Men

Camden Palmquist (Eagan, Minnesota; Team Summit Colorado; 4/15/2003)

Jay Poulter (Bondville, Vermont; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Stratton Mountain School; 7/1/2003)

Cooper Puckett (Steamboat, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; 3/31/2003)

D TEAM

Women

Storm Klomhaus (Boulder, Colorado; Team X Alpine/University of Denver Ski Team; 7/17/1998)

Mary Bocock (Salt Lake City, Utah; Rowmark Ski Academy; 10/3/2003)

Elisabeth Bocock (Salt Lake City, Utah; Rowmark Ski Academy; 2005)

Kaitlyn Keane (Vail, Colorado; Ski and Snowboard Club Vail; 2004)

Kjersti Moritz (Vail, Colorado; Ski and Snowboard Club Vail; 11/27/04)

Emma Resnick (Vail, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 7/23/2003)

Dasha Romanov (Thornton, Colorado; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; 5/3/2003)

Men

Justin Bigatel (Park City, Utah; Burke Mountain Academy; 4/29/2003)

Ryder Sarchett (Ketchum, Idaho; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; 7/28/2003)

Jack Smith (Sun Valley, Idaho; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; 4/24/2001)

