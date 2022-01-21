Bessie Minor Swift Foundation accepting grant applications

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation has announced that it is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Nevada County.

Grants will be awarded to selected nonprofits that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, and recipients will be announced by May 1. The fund will consider applications requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation considers grants to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading, and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels. The foundation supports STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) as well. The foundation also occasionally supports programs for adults.

More than $780,000 in grant money has been awarded since 2008. The foundation prefers to consider support for programs rather than grants for the purchase of technology. It also favors organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications. Bessie Minor Swift was mother of Philip Swift, the founder of Swift Communications. She was born in Onaga, Kansas, on June 29, 1887, raised in Kansas City, Missouri, then moved to Blackburn, Missouri, where she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse. Phil Swift recalled that the importance of education was reinforced throughout his upbringing, not so much through statements or concrete expectations, but through the example of his mother’s interest in English, reading, history and music. Phil Swift died in November 2019.





Nonprofit organizations in the area are encouraged to apply.

Source: Bessie Minor Swift Foundation