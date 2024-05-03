Best of North Tahoe and Truckee finalists announced, voting now open

With as many years as I’ve been doing this, I shouldn’t be amazed at how many nominations we receive for our Best of N Lake Tahoe and Truckee contest. Yet every year, here I am … amazed.

So first off, thank you for taking the time to nominate your favorite people, places, and businesses. I know they greatly appreciate it as well.

It’s because of those nominations we have our finalists in over 100 categories. While we strive to have the top five nomination getters in the finals, sometimes we get ties for that last spot which pushes us a bit over. Nonetheless, congratulations to all who made it to the finals and buckle up for a condensed voting period this year (more on that in a minute).

With tens of thousands nominations, I’m certain for many of you, your favorite may not have made it to the finals – there’s just not enough room. But, if you have a favorite amongst the finalists, feel free to continue to show your support. If you find yourself on the bitter side of the coin and don’t want to show support for someone you didn’t nominate, well that’s okay, too.

That’s part of why this contest continues to grow each year – people are passionate about their community, they businesses they support, and the places they visit.

I know for many of you, being voted as the Best of N Lake Tahoe and Truckee is a huge deal. We want it to be, too. The better the quality of what’s available in and around Truckee and Tahoe, the better for everyone – whether a longtime local or a frequent visitor.

Now about that condensed voting period.

We’ve heard that over the course of this contest people can have voter fatigue by the time the finals rolls around. And with this year a political year on top of it all, the last thing we want is to add to the fatigue. So, that means the window for the finals becomes even that much more important this year.

Whether you are an individual rallying your friends and family to vote for you, or a business trying to engage your customers – it all counts. During the voting period you can come back and vote for your favorite each day (1 vote per category).

Some will dominate their category in a landslide; others will be in a dogfight until the bitter end. From this point forward, it’s all about gaining as many votes as possible. But whatever the case, just remember, this is supposed to fun.

You can place your vote by going to: sierrasun.com/best.

Congratulations to all the finalists and best of luck! Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@swiftcom.com or 530-542-8046.