Best Of the best announced

Yes, we’d love to crow: Another year, another number of deserving businesses have been crowned the Best of North Tahoe and Truckee! Whoo, whoo! But 2020 has been anything but another year.

While some businesses may have been able to salvage success over the summer, many have had to weather a storm that may be still far from passed. Perhaps this fact makes winning (and celebrating) this year so much more gratifying.

As always, you turned out in droves to vote for your favorites. Over 130,000 votes were cast across the region showing your support for not just your favorites, but also a sense of community.

Inserted in this week’s print edition is a complete list of all the winners in each of the categories, including a new COVID category created for the pandemic-ridden 2020 — a category we look forward to not having at this time in 2021. Yes, we’re knocking firmly on wood right now.

The list of winners can also be found here.

All the winners have worked hard to earn their spots atop the mountain. So have the other businesses that finished just an arm’s length away or didn’t reach the finals. While we look to congratulate the winners, everyone can use your support.

These are the people who not only provide the services needed to make the community what it is, they are also your neighbors and friends and have rode through many of the same struggles as you have this year.

So while the results of the contest are generally a time of celebration, let it also be a time of reflection. Look back on what you have been through and accomplished. Look back on the lessons you have learned — some harder than others.

But let’s also look forward to what’s ahead. It’s the resilience of the surrounding neighborhoods and people that make the North Shore and Truckee what they are. That’s something we can celebrate every day.

Don Rogers is the publisher of the Sierra Sun. Rob Galloway is the advertising director for the Sierra Sun and the publisher of the Tahoe Daily Tribune. Contact them at drogers@sierrasun, rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.