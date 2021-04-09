Best Of time again!

Wait, didn’t we just do this, like, a week ago? Close, COVID-19 pushed all sorts of things off schedule and way, way out of sorts. But in what we certainly hope are the last bumpy days of the pandemic leading into a more normal summer, we’ve set up Best Of to fit right in.

The idea is to kick off the peak season with the 2021 winners announced and celebrated in a special edition just ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Last year at this time, the lockdown was on and no one really was in the mood for nominating, much less able to enjoy, their favorite businesses and people around North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. So we held off for fall, which worked pretty well, actually. We all made the best of it, anyway.

Enter 2021, a new year, maybe a fresh start, and we’re looking to get back on track with more normal life. No better to showcase and celebrate our best when everyone’s here.

Just as in years past, the nomination period is important for businesses to be eligible for the final voting. A single nomination does not move you through to the final round. We only move the most nominated one in each category through to the next voting phase, so it’s important to be in the mix at the top.

The importance of celebrating our local businesses has only grown over the past year. Many are still feeling the effects of COVID, and while there seemingly is a light at the end of the tunnel, the distance to the light isn’t the same for every business.

The community has done a phenomenal job of rallying around the people, businesses and organizations over this past year. Some of those businesses wouldn’t be here today without your support. Please continue to show that passion and appreciation for what they do or what they mean to you through a nomination — and ultimately a vote in the finals.

Whether they are a new business born from the ashes of the pandemic, or an old favorite that you can’t fathom not having, it’s this time of year that support and positivity reign. Our local businesses are the beating heart of our community, what keeps us going.

Oh, but of course there is a competitive side of this, too. Each year we crown winners. Some new. Some have held fast to their titles for years. Regardless, businesses are encouraged to see the support from their community. It also could mean new customers or opportunities so in many cases, it’s important.

That’s where you come in.

The nomination period will be open for the next few weeks, but don’t sleep on a business. If you have a favorite, nominate them. You can nominate daily, so the more the merrier.

We’re looking forward to seeing who makes to the finalists round. Good luck, everyone!

To make your nominations, visit us at sierrasun.com/best-of-north-tahoe-and-truckee-2021/.

Tahoe Daily Tribune Publisher and Sierra Sun Advertising Director Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046. Sierra Sun Publisher Don Rogers can be reached at drogers@sierrasun.com or 530-477-4299.