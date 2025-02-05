Beyond the podium: New book redefines Olympic heroism

TRUCKEE, Calif. – For many, Olympic success is defined by gold, silver, and bronze. But author Doug Levy challenges that notion in his new book, Hero Redefined: Profiles of Olympic Athletes Under the Radar, arguing that true greatness isn’t measured solely by medals. Instead, Levy’s work highlights athletes whose resilience, courage, and unwavering determination tell a deeper, often-overlooked story of the Olympic experience.

“I’ve always loved the Olympics,” Levy said. “But I’ve felt we only get a partial snapshot of what truly happens. We focus so much on the medalists—who absolutely deserve it—that we miss the deeper, often more heroic journeys happening behind the scenes.”

Doug Levy. Provided / Jenny Jimenez

Levy, who grew up on both the East and West Coasts, understands the power of different perspectives. His book, released on Jan. 28, profiles thirteen Olympic athletes from six continents, sharing their battles against injury, adversity, and even global politics. His research focused on competitors who didn’t necessarily win medals but who demonstrated extraordinary courage, resilience, and sportsmanship.

Among the featured stories is that of Manteo Mitchell, who finished his relay race despite fracturing his leg mid-stride, and marathoners Gabriela Andersen-Schiess and John Stephen Akhwari, whose grit carried them to the finish line against all odds. The book also explores the journey of Tom Hintnaus, a pole vaulter whose Olympic dreams were derailed by the 1980 U.S. boycott and whose shot at a medal faded by 1984 as the sport evolved.

The book honors figures like Mel Wakabayashi, a hockey star and coach who shattered racial barriers, and 200-meter runner Peter Norman, who stood in quiet solidarity with the Black Power salute at the 1968 Games.

Levy’s work also delves into the broader impact of the Olympics, with two additional chapters dedicated to the efforts behind bringing and restoring Olympic venues. These include the long-shot bid that secured the 1960 Winter Games for Squaw Valley (now Palisades Tahoe) and the determined fight to rebuild Sarajevo’s war-ravaged luge and bobsled track.

Hero Redefined also challenges traditional definitions of heroism, urging readers to reconsider what it means to be a true role model.

“True heroes don’t seek attention or applause,” Levy said. “They just do what they believe is right, whether it’s on the Olympic stage or in everyday life—like the teachers, healthcare workers, and delivery drivers who kept the world running during the pandemic.”

The book further examines the emotional and psychological resilience of athletes—how they prepare, how they cope with disappointment, and how they ultimately redefine success. Levy recounted the experience of David Moorcroft, a former world record holder in distance running, who struggled for years to come to terms with his performance at the 1984 Olympics. Over time, he gained a new perspective, realizing that his career was remarkable despite its setbacks. “In many ways, what he did after retiring from track and field was even more impressive,” Levy said.

Levy acknowledged that some readers may question his choice of athletes, but he hopes the book inspires people to look beyond medals when considering an athlete’s legacy.

“Mary Decker Slaney never won an Olympic medal. Does that make her any less great?” he asked. “I would say no.”

He also highlights the story of Athing Mu, the American 800-meter runner who won gold in Tokyo but was unable to qualify for the Paris Games after a collision during trials. “There’s no do-over,” Levy said. “She could have won gold again, but that’s how the Olympics work—so many variables, so much beyond an athlete’s control. We can’t judge an entire career on one medal moment.”

For Levy, the writing process itself was an educational and humbling experience. Despite the challenges, he is already looking ahead to his next book.

“I’ve learned so much about this process, and I have more stories to tell—some about sports, some not,” he said. “Writing this book was a promise I made to my mom before she passed away in 2015. I told her I was going to do it, and I did. That means everything to me.”

As the Paris 2024 Olympics fade into memory and the world looks ahead to the 2026 Winter Games, Hero Redefined offers a fresh perspective on what it truly means to compete on the world’s biggest stage. For more information, visit http://www.authordouglevy.com .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.