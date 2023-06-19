Big Blue Adventure kicks off race season in Olympic Valley

Tahoe City’s Kelly Nourse crosses the finish line to win the Olympic Valley Half Marathon.

Courtesy Harry Lefrak / lefrakphotography.com

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Big Blue Adventure kicked off the competitive racing schedule Saturday, June 11, with the annual Olympic Valley Half Marathon.

The course to runners from The Village at Palisades Tahoe down to the Truckee River and back, and was won by local Kelly Nourse.

Nourse, 45, of Tahoe City, topped the women’s field of runners by more than two minutes with a time of 1 hour, 35minutes, 55 seconds to claim first place.

South Tahoe’s Alexandra Bissonnette, 36, finished in fifth place with a time of 1:44:33, followed by Incline Village’s Lindsay McConnon, 46, in sixth place with a time of 1:47.48.

On the men’s side, Olympic Valley’s Matthew Monnot, 43, was the top local finisher with a time of 1:40:59 to take sixth place. South Lake Tahoe’s Adam Eynon, 39, snagged seventh place, finishing with a time of 1:44:33. Truckee’s Daniel Klauer, 39, also finished in the top-10, claiming ninth place with a time of 1:45:28.

The men’s race was won by Benjamin, Schoening, 21, of Sparks, with a time of 1:16:50, topping the field of runners by more than seven minutes.

Saturday’s racing also featured an eight-mile course, which would be won by Truckee’s Sian Turner Crespo, 42, with a time of 1:02:43. Olympic Valley’s Renae Waneka, 46, took seventh with a time of 1:09:40.

On the men’s side, Truckee’s Jeremy Elliot, 46, was the top local finisher with a time of 1:02:43 to finish in sixth place. South Tahoe’s Alexander Forth, 39 took eighth place with a time of 1:11:31, followed by the oldest runner in the field, Tahoe City’s Richard Mallet, 73, in ninth with a time of 1:11:36.

Big Blue Adventure will kick off Adventure Sports Week on Friday and will have events running through June 25. Competitions include the Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race on Saturday, the Burton Creek trail Run on Sunday, and the Tahoe Off-Road Triathlon and Tahoe City Swim next Saturday.

“Come challenge yourself during the day in one of the many competitive events including trail running, mountain biking, triathlon, stand up paddle boarding, and swimming,” stated organizers.

Aside from competition, their will be clinics available, the 16th annual Summer Solstice Classic Car Stroll, and live music on Sunday at Commons Beach. For more information, visit http://www.adventuresportsweek.com .