Big Blue Adventure release 2023 race schedule

Woman enjoying the Emerald Bay Trail Run.

Provided

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Big Blue Adventure, the team that puts on endurance sporting events throughout North Lake Tahoe and the Sierra, recently released their 2023 race and event schedule.

Athletes can now register for a 5k, 10k, half marathon, mountain bike race, adventure race, open water swim, triathlon and more in one of the most gorgeous settings in the world — Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Olympic Valley and the surrounding Sierra Nevada ( https://bigblueadventure.com/events/ ). Big Blue Adventure proudly offers competitions for all ages and skill levels, and pricing varies per event with savings available for active military, youth/students, and seniors.

“There truly is a race for everyone. From the seasoned triathlete, mountain biker or trail-runner, to the outdoor enthusiast who has decided this is the year they’re going to try a new sport,” said Todd Jackson, Big Blue Adventure Founder and President.

The season kicks off June 10th with the Olympic Valley Half Marathon & 8-Miler. Adventure Sports Week begins just six days later and runs through June 25th. Participants will challenge themselves in competitive events such as trail running, mountain biking, triathlon, and swimming.

Mountain bikers should mark their calendars for the Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race, June 17, the Tahoe Trail 100 Leadville Qualifier, July 15, and the Great Trail Race on September 30.

Triathletes can select their favorite Tahoe or Truckee triathlon including the Tahoe Off-Road Triathlon, Donner Lake Triathlon, Lake Tahoe Triathlon, XTERRA Lake Tahoe – or perhaps go for the grand slam and complete all four.

For those seeking adventure set within an unforgettable, idyllic Lake Tahoe backdrop, the Tahoe City Swim, Lake Tahoe Open Water Swim and Marlette 50k & 10-Miler will deliver.

A must-try for Truckee residents and visitors is the annual Donner Lake Triathlon and Donner Lake Kids Triathlon, July 22nd. Participants can choose a 70.3 Half Triathlon, Olympic or Sprint Triathlon, an Aquabike competition or Duathlon. The Kids Triathlon is a non-competitive race for ages 4 – 12 on short, fun courses. A week later the Truckee Half Marathon & 5k happens featuring a stellar course throughout Truckee, including a run through historic downtown and/or onto the Trout Creek Trail with a finish at Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House.

Ultra-athletes can test their stamina during the Big Chief 50k and Marlette 50k Trail Run. Each race takes runners through scenic forests and mighty trees as they conquer rocky summits on the journey. Big Chief is based in Truckee (Northstar) and Marlette is based at Spooner Lake, not far from South Lake Tahoe.

“Remember that registrants are welcome to sign up for select events as a team or relay,” said Jackson. “That way they can have fun with friends and also focus on the sport that’s of most interest, or their top strength.”

Big Blue Adventure has been producing endurance sporting events in Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Olympic Valley and the surrounding area for over 20 years. These events are perfect for visitors and locals who want to run, ride, swim, or paddle, as well as anyone who’d like to play outdoors while exploring the beauty of this area.

For more information on Big Blue Adventure: http://www.bigblueadventure.com .