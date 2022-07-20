Big Bluegrass concert in Tahoma to benefit State Parks

A previous Big Bluegrass concert.

Provided/State Parks

TAHOMA, Calif. — Big Bluegrass is returning in August.

The concert, geared for the whole family, will feature three northern California bands who will share their music Lake Tahoe as the background — Broken Compass Bluegrass, Loretta Lynch, and Coburn Station. There will also be a special guest performance to kickoff the show.

Big Bluegrass has become a West Shore tradition in the past decade featuring a unique venue with natural acoustics and sunset views of the lake.

Emcee Kerry Andras will keep the event moving, and the Tahoe Truckee School of Music will provide the sound and lighting, as a learning experience for their students.

“Tahoe Truckee School of Music is proud to partner with the Sierra State Parks Foundation; it’s made for the community by the community, a love story bringing people to the parks through a common passion for music,” said Ben Martin, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Tahoe Truckee School of Music, in a news release.

Big Bluegrass began as an acoustic-style bluegrass event, but due to changing audience demographics, this year the event will have an “alt-country” and electric feel to it. To add to the fun, there will be food for sale by Big Blue Q and hand dipped ice cream. Beer and wine will be for sale for those of legal drinking age.

The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, located at Sugar Pine Point State Park, 7595 California State Route 89, Tahoma. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at https://sierrastateparks.org/event/big-bluegrass-benefit-concert/ .

This is a benefit put on by the Sierra State Parks Foundation, and all proceeds go to restoration projects and educational programming to support the State Parks, including the restoration of the historic Hellman-Ehrman Mansion.

The historic Hellman Ehrman Mansion at Sugar Pine Point.

Provided/State Parks

“Parks need your support now more than ever,” said Heidi Doyle, Sierra State Park Foundation executive director. “Big Bluegrass is one way to have a great time at the lake, while giving back to the parks that we all enjoy, year-round.”