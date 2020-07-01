Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra named agency of the year

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra was recognized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as one of six exceptional local agencies during its annual national conference, which was held virtually June 15-26, a news release states.

BBBSNS received the distinction for demonstrating outstanding leadership and increasing the number of children served in surrounding communities. BBBSNS has also made key strategic decisions that have resulted in innovation and growth during the past year.

BBBSNS was selected as 2019 Agency of the Year for increasing the number of children served, the quality and length of each mentoring relationship and increased revenue, all key components needed to ensure agencies can continue to help more youth who want—and need—a mentor in their lives.

“I am honored and feel very fortunate to work with such a committed team of individuals and thank each member of the staff and our BIGS- volunteers who are the life blood of our work- for their extraordinary efforts, inspiring dedication and their unwavering passion for the children we serve,” said Brenda Frachiseur, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra, said in the release. “It is also my honor to work with a Board of Directors who is both supportive and willing to provide guidance to work toward a future of positive growth and continued success. Over the past six years, we have come so far, but we still have a long way to go! I look forward to our future.”

BBBSA’s winning agencies have focused on growing the number and maintaining the quality of mentoring relationships between caring adult volunteers (called ‘Bigs) and youth (called ‘Littles’). They include:

Large Agency of the Year: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts [Boston, Massachusetts]

Mid-Large Agency of the Year: Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee [Knoxville, Tennessee]

Small-Mid Agency of the Year: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra [Cameron Park, California]

“Our Network of 240 agencies is strong because of the commitment of the agency leaders, staff and Board members who make it a priority every day to defend the potential of youth across the country,” said Pam Iorio, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “We also applaud these outstanding agencies for their innovation and their ability to pivot when faced with challenges.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra was incorporated in 1977 and is an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America serving children ages 3 to 18. Recently, BBBSNS, formerly BBBS El Dorado County, merged with the Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe affiliate significantly expanding the agency’s coverage area to include Truckee, Kings Beach, Tahoe City Region, Auburn, Grass Valley, El Dorado County and all the Northern Sierra communities in-between.

Source: Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra