Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra raises $100K at 9th Annual Golf For Kids’ Sake

This year's Golf For Kids' Sake tournament raised more than $100,000.

Photo courtesy Tanya Gutsu, Jeneane Novotny

Big Brothers Big Sisters Raised more than $100,000 for mentorship programs from the local nonprofit agency’s ninth annual Golf For Kids’ Sake fundraiser.

The funds raised will go toward at-risk youth throughout the Northern Sierra communities including El Dorado and Nevada counties, South and North Lake Tahoe areas including the surrounding communities of Truckee, Kings Beach and the Tahoe City Region.

“I am blown away by the outpouring of generosity and support from our business and community partners,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierras Executive Director Brenda Frachiseur. “Especially during a time where we are still recovering from a global pandemic. Our first in-person event since COVID-19 gave us all a renewed sense of hope, pride and inspiration in our mission.”

Golf For Kids’ Sake, held on May 24, at the Serrano Country Club in El Dorado Hills featured the third annual helicopter ball drop where participants purchased golf balls for a chance to win $5,000 or 15% of the pot.

The tournament also included a hole-in-one contest featuring a new luxury car and potential cash prize of $10,000.

Proceeds from the tournament go toward supporting 250 vulnerable children throughout the Northern Sierra region. These are children who have experienced divorce, loss of a parent by death or incarceration, homelessness and placement in foster care.

For more information, visit http://www.bbbsns.org .