Big rig wrecks shut down I-80; road at Floriston now open

UPDATE at 7:07 p.m.

The road is open at Floriston.

UPDATE at 6:28 p.m.

One lane is now open near Emigrant Gap.

UPDATE at 6 p.m.





Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 is being let through in groups following a wreck near Floriston.

The delay, caused by a jackknifed big rig, backed traffic up to central Truckee, according to California Highway Patrol.

UPDATE at 5:47 p.m.

Another incident along Interstate 80 has caused a shutdown of the eastbound lanes near Floriston.

A big rig reportedly became jackknifed across both lanes around 4:05 p.m.

No injuries are reported, according to California Highway Patrol, but traffic is backed up past the intersection at Highway 267. There is no estimated time of reopening at this point, according to the California Department of Transportation.

A collision between two big rigs near Emigrant Pass has westbound lanes closed at Highway 20, as well.

UPDATE at 5:38 p.m.

From CHP: Eastbound I-80 closed at Floriston due to a big rig crash, blocking all lanes. Estimated time of reopening 630-7 PM.

Initially posted

A pair of big rigs collided this afternoon on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, shutting the westbound lanes at Highway 20.

While no injuries were reported immediately, the resulting crash — first reported around 3:50 p.m. — sparked a fire that spread to the hillside. There is no information at this point on how much of the fire has been contained, California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Schimidt said.

There is no projected time for the westbound lane of Highway 80 to reopen, said Schmidt.

“I think it’s going to be awhile because they put up a hard closure at Highway 20,” concluded Schmidt.