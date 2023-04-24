‘Big warm up’: Well above average temps this week to spur snowmelt at Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Monday from Homewood Mountain Resort.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Those below average temperatures that persisted early this spring at Truckee-Tahoe will be long gone this week with thermometers rising to well above average for the time of year which will spur snowmelt and accelerate stream flows on area rivers and creeks.

There is no precipitation in the forecast, just dry and mostly sunny days ahead.

Winds will be breezy to start the week ranging from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph later in the day on Monday.

The high is expected to be in the low to mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday, which is about 5 to 10 degrees above season averages. The breezy winds will be less on Tuesday.

The big warm up begins midweek with temps expected to break 70 and approach seasonal records Wednesday through next weekend, the National Weather Service said.

“Our first big warm-up of spring arrives the middle of the week through next weekend, with highs in lower valleys into the 80s, and mid 60s to around 70 for mountain valleys,” the service said. “We are even looking at daytime temps in the 50s to around 60 for the High Sierra. Overnight lows will remain above freezing in most locations, except areas above 8,000 feet which may just briefly drop below freezing overnight.”

High temps in the low 70s are expected through this weekend, possibly peaking with mid 70s on Friday.

The normal temps for the time of year are 55 (high) and 29 (low).

There is plenty of snow still to melt and water flows will be enhanced and hazardous for those planning recreation around rivers and streams.

The West Fork of the Carson River at Woodfords has already met monitor stage Monday morning, and will continue to increase through the remainder of the week, the service said.

Several other area rivers are forecast to near or exceed monitor stage by late week, the service said, including the East Fork of the Carson River near Gardnerville, the Susan River at Susanville, the east fork of the Walker below Bridgeport Reservoir (and possibly the mainstem of the Walker below the confluence), and the mainstem of the Carson below Lahontan Reservoir.

“Be aware that the highest flows may occur late in the evening or at night,” the service said. “Use extra caution if planning recreation around rivers and streams. High, fast and cold flows will be particularly dangerous for anyone trying to wade or cross, while river banks may become unstable during higher flows.”

