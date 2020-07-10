Bike Racks for Tahoe program extended

Town center destinations in the Lake Tahoe Basin are invited to apply until July 31 for low or no-cost bike racks.

Courtesy of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition

The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition and Tahoe Fund are extending the Bike Racks for Tahoe program and are inviting town centers around the basin to apply for low or no-cost bike racks.

The first two phases of the program, launched in 2018 and 2019, resulted in hundreds of bike racks being installed throughout the Tahoe Basin.

“Increasing secure bicycle parking reduces the rate of bicycle theft, improves the recreational and travel experience, and ultimately makes our community more vibrant,” said Chris Mertens, Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition board secretary, in a news release. “In the last two years, together with the Tahoe Fund, we helped install 340 bike racks with room for over 700 bikes at popular destinations throughout the basin. Because the bike racks have been so well used, with the Tahoe Fund’s support, we’re excited to be able to expand the program to any organization located in centrally located town centers.”

Funding from the Tahoe Fund will also be used to support the coalition’s valet bicycle program, which can be used for events and provides portable bike racks, fencing, and a ticketing system.

“Encouraging bicycle transportation has the potential to reduce vehicle emissions and fine sediment that can affect Lake Tahoe’s famed water clarity,” said Allen Biaggi, Tahoe Fund board chair, in a news release. “The Tahoe Fund is committed to helping increase the availability of bicycle parking because it both aligns with our mission and has proven to have a positive impact.”

Public facilities, schools, businesses, or other locations within 0.5 miles of designated town centers interested in applying for a bike rack are encouraged to apply by July 31 by visiting http://www.tahoebike.org/racks. Interested organizations will be selected based on their ability to provide matching funds, projected bike rack use, and community benefit based on surrounding businesses and services. The bike coalition is responsible for ordering, shipping, and installation of the bike racks, which would be in place by around mid-September.

LOVE TO RIDE

The bike coalitions wrapped up its 2020 Tahoe Bike Challenge last month, bringing in 27 organizations and 300 participants for the friendly competition.

During the month, local riders covered more than 45,000 miles during 4,329 trips. The South Tahoe Middle School team captured first place with a high score of 5,470 points. For full results, visit http://www.lovetoride.net/tahoe.

