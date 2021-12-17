Billingsley announces retirement: Search for new police chief begins

Truckee Police Chief Randall Billingsley has announced his retirement from the department, effective Dec. 31.

Billingsley, who has 28 years in law enforcement, accepted the position last year after serving as the town’s interim chief since July 2020. He is retiring due to a number of private circumstances, according to a statement from the department.

Billingsley declined to further comment on his reasons for leaving the department.

The process of hiring a new chief began last week and will be made in-house, according to Truckee Public Information Officer Bron Roberts. Last year, Truckee used Teri Black & Company, LLC, for its recruitment process, and will reuse information gathered during that time in its hiring process going into 2022.

“We had extensive community engagement during the process about a year ago, which helped to identify what the community desires in a leader for the police department, which the town feels is still applicable,” said Roberts in an email. “We also now have the establishment of the Chief’s Advisory Committee for direct community input on this department.”

The Chief’s Advisory Committee was formed with the intention of providing a forum for discussions concerning community issues.

Truckee paid Billingsley, who was hired in January, a salary of $163,000. His resignation doesn’t impact any other compensation he was due, according to Truckee Human Resources Administrator Bonnie Thompson-Hardin.

While the town seeks its next police chief, Lt. Danny Renfrow has been named acting chief of the Truckee Police Department. Truckee Town Manger Jen Callaway will make the final decision on the next chief.

“Chief Billingsley has led our police department through some difficult challenges over the past two years,” said Callaway in a release. “I am tremendously grateful for his leadership and support. His commitment to the town of Truckee and the Truckee Police Department has been incredible.”

Truckee opened the application process for the recruitment of its next police chief last week. Information on the position can be found at http://www.townoftruckee.com .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com