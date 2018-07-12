Bindel named new GM of Forest Suites Resort in South Lake Tahoe

Forest Suites Resort at Heavenly Village has a new general manager, one with expansive roots in the local tourism sector.

Jerry Bindel, previously the general manager of the Aston Lakeland Village Resort, was named the new general manager in an announcement from Benchmark Resorts and Hotels, the hospitality company that owns Forest Suites Resort.

Bindel currently serves as chairman of the South Lake Tahoe Tourism Improvement District and as co-chair of the board for the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Prior to coming to Tahoe, he held general manager positions for the Doubletree Naniloa Hotel in Hilo, Hawaii; the Hilton Garden Inn of Kapaa, Kauai; and the Aston Montelago Village Resort located in Lake Las Vegas — a developed area in Henderson, Nevada.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Jerry to Benchmark and to our resort,” Greg Champion, Benchmark’s president and COO, said in a press release. “He brings important local and regional market awareness and business connections to his new role, and a strong background of success in leading hotels and resorts.”

Bindel graduated from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration where he majored in resort and condominium management, according to Benchmark. He resides in South Lake Tahoe with his family.