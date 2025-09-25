Black Tie & Tails Gala returns; an elegant evening of dining, dancing & dogs 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) has announced the return of its most popular fundraiser, the Black Tie & Tails Gala, taking place Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at the Tahoe Expedition Academy event space in Martis Valley. This annual celebration offers an evening of dining, dancing and dogs, all to benefit animals in the Truckee-Tahoe region.

The Black Tie & Tails fundraiser attracts more than 200 guests from the Lake Tahoe, Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area each year. The goal for 2025 is to raise $100,000 to rescue, rehabilitate, and find forever homes for shelter animals and every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

A night of wagging tails and smiling faces at a previous Black Ties & Tails Gala. Provided / HSTT

“By sponsoring or attending Black Tie & Tails, you’re not just joining Tahoe’s only dog-friendly gala; you’re helping us save more lives,” said Stephanie Nistler, HSTT CEO. “Your support delivers lifesaving medical care, food, and shelter to the pets who need us most.”

This year’s re-envisioned gala will offer a fresh, innovative take on the event:

A New Venue: A sleek mountainside event space designed to foster connection and unforgettable moments.

Immersive Experiences: Sip signature cocktails crafted by local distillers, delight pups with indulgent treats in Hound Heaven, and capture elegant portraits at the Halo photo booth.

Exceptional Dining: A three-course locally inspired culinary experience.

Sponsorships: A Win-Win for Local Businesses

HSTT invites local businesses to join current sponsors, including Homewood Mountain Resort, Emerald Bay Wealth Management, Tahoe Forest Health System, Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge, Metlife Pet Insurance, South Fork Vodka, a sponsorship in memory of Wendy Wood & Gary Spohr from the Spohr Family, Pawsome Skills Dog Training, Porter Simon Law Office, and Nancy Holliday Photography in making this year’s gala the most impactful yet.

Sponsorship benefits include:

Aligning with the region’s leading animal welfare organization, voted Best of Truckee–North Lake Tahoe for 20 years

Exposure to a highly engaged audience of animal lovers and community leaders

Participation in one of Tahoe’s most anticipated events

A tax-deductible gift that directly supports lifesaving programs

Get Involved

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available now, but space is limited. Visit http://www.hstt.org and click Events, or contact Katrina Johnson at katrina@hstt.org to learn more.

Help reach the Gala’s $100,000 goal and make this event the most meaningful gala yet.